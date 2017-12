Retail News

USA Today

UPS has gotten in line with Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch and other big suppliers for orders of Tesla’s all-electric semi trucks which are expected to go into production in 2019. The trucks are to be priced in the $150,000 to $200,000 range. Tesla founder Elon Musk claims the trucks will be 20 percent less expensive to operate than traditional diesels. UPS placed an order for 125 of the vehicles.