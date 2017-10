Retail News

The Baltimore Sun

ArmourBox, Under Armour’s subscription service, picks out four to six pieces from the brand’s line and sends them to customers on a monthly, 60- or 90-day basis. There are no monthly fees or charges for returns. Customers receive their orders, try the items for a week and then send back what they don’t want. A 20 percent discount is applied to the cost of goods when customers keep all the items in the box.