Retail News

The Baltimore Sun

Under Armour has launched a new line – Athlete Recovery Sleepwear – endorsed by Tom Brady, quarterback of the New England Patriots. The sleepwear, according to the manufacturer, uses bioceramics technology to allow its wearers to sleep better and aid their bodies in recovering more quickly from the physical exertion of the day. The sleepwear sells from $80 to $100 online and in Under Armour stores.