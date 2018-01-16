UK supermarket chain going as plastic-free as possible

Retail News
UK supermarket chain going as plastic-free as possibleBBC News 01/16/2018
It seems that plastic is getting bad press in the UK. Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly called plastic waste “one of the great environmental scourges of our time.” So it follows that the UK supermarket chain, Iceland, which emphasizes frozen and prepared food products, is taking a leadership position, saying it will rid itself — or drastically reduce — the plastic packaging it uses on its store brand products by the end of 2023.