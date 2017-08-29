Uber wants Expedia CEO to be its new leader

Retail News

NBC News

Uber’s board had reportedly been considering both Jeff Immelt, former GE CEO, and Hewlett Packard’s CEO, Meg Whitman, to replace its CEO, Travis Kalanick, who quit under pressure from investors. Instead, they’ve offered the position to Dara Khosrowshahi, who has run Expedia since 2005. Assuming he accepts the job, Mr. Kalanick’s management skills will be put to the test, turning around both the practices and perceptions of the company roiled by workplace scandals over the last year.