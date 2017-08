Retail News

New York Post

Overstock.com is in advanced talks with XPO Logistics over a deal that would enable the e-tailer to outsource all of its warehousing, distribution, returns and last mile deliveries. The deal being worked on, according to a New York Post report, would allow Overstock to gain an advantage over Wayfair.com by offering two-day delivery of furniture and other bulky items to 87 percent of consumers in the U.S.