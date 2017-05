Retail News

The Washington Post

Bumble Bee Foods, Chicken of the Sea and Starkist conspired to set the price of tuna to keep prices artificially high even as demand weakened, according to attorneys representing Walmart. Last week, Bumble Bee pleaded guilty to conspiring to fix prices in the U.S. between 2011 and 2013 in a case brought by the Justice Department. Bumble Bee agreed to pay a $25 million fine in the case.