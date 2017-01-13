Trump thanks L.L. Bean co-owner and retailer wishes he hadn’t

Retail News

The Washington Post

The President-elect tweeted his thanks to Linda Bean, one of the co-owners of L.L. Bean, for her support during the election. Ms. Bean called anti-Trump groups supporting a boycott of her family’s business “un-American.” Last week, a Facebook post by the retailer’s executive chairman, Shawn Gorman, included the following statement: “We are deeply troubled by the portrayal of L.L.Bean as a supporter of any political agenda. L.L.Bean does not endorse political candidates, take positions on political matters, or make political contributions.”