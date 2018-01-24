Trump tariff may lead to higher prices on washing machines

Retail News

ABC News

Samsung and LG, two appliance manufacturers based in South Korea, said tariffs being placed on imports of washing machines will lead to higher prices for American consumers. Whirlpool, which filed a petition that alleged its two rivals were dumping machines on the U.S. market, lauded the action by the Trump administration. Whirlpool, which has factories in Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee, said the decision will enable it to hire more workers.