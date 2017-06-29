Trump further incites Amazon/Washington Post quarrel in new tweet

Retail News

President Trump’s tweet, posted yesterday morning, reads: “The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!” Mr. Trump seems to be referring to an outdated perception that Amazon fails to pay internet taxes. Although the company fought for years to avoid collecting sale taxes, it now does so in all 45 states (and D.C.) where they are levied. The President has repeatedly taken stabs at The Washington Post which he views as being unfairly influenced by its owner, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.