Trump administration seeks settlement with Walmart in foreign bribery case

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

The Trump administration is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Walmart to pay $300 million to settle a five-year investigation into alleged bribes paid by company officials to gain permits to build stores in Mexico. The settlement amount being negotiated by federal officials with Walmart is reportedly much less than what the Obama administration was seeking. Walmart has spent $840 million of its own money to investigate the bribery allegations first reported on by The New York Times. It has also upgraded its compliance practices, according to financial filings made by the company.