Trian launches proxy fight to put its CEO on P&G’s board

Retail News

Reuters

Nelson Peltz, co-founder and CEO of Trian Fund Management, believes that Procter & Gamble’s board needs some shaking up to put an end to what he sees as the “suffocating bureaucracy” at the consumer packaged goods giant. Mr. Peltz criticized P&G management for failing to act aggressively enough to thwart competitive threats to its Gillette business from direct-to-consumer rivals Dollar Shave Club and Harry’s in recent years.