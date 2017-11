Retail News

The Record/NorthJersey.com

The struggling toy store chain is looking to get off to a fast start for the holidays. The chain’s doors will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. This marks the fifth straight year that Toys “R” Us has opened its stores on Thanksgiving. The company’s Babies “R” Us stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.