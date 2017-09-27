Toys ‘R’ Us may do well to look at indie competitors for inspiration

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Child’s Play in Washington, D.C. has just four locations, but in recent years as Toys “R” Us has lost its bearings, the independent chain has been adding sales at about a 3 percent annual rate. Parents say they prefer the cozy, well-curated stores where, according to one customer, “They let my son play.” According to the Tribune, Child’s Play draws repeat visits with Lego-building events, gift wrapping and personalized attention.