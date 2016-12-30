Today’s Hatchimals controversy: Potty-mouth

Retail News

THV11 News

On the heels of complaints from consumers of the hot holiday toy, Hatchimals, that the plush animals fail to break through their eggs as designed come reports that the characters are using inappropriate language. Parents claim that they are hearing something uttered other than “hug me” from the bird-like toys. A spokesman from the manufacturer said the toys are designed to make “random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they’re cold and snoring while they sleep. … We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language.”