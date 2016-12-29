The story behind China’s ‘iPhone City’

Retail News

NY Times

In an exhaustive investigative report, The New York Times documents the support received by Apple in its gargantuan effort to manufacture iPhones in China. The Chinese government has long been criticized internationally for subsidizing its businesses to the extent that they achieve an unfair advantage in global markets, but the extent to which China is supporting Apple and its manufacturing partner, Foxconn, in the city of Zhengzhou shows that the country is willing to put its financial might and influence behind foreign companies as well when they can bring along jobs and revenue.