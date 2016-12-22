The Limited may be first major retail bankruptcy of 2017

Retail News

Fortune

Waning mall traffic is having its impact on apparel chains such as Ann Taylor, Chicos, Aéropostale, Pacific Sun and American Apparel. All are struggling to maintain their footing and find new points of relevance with evolving American consumers. The Limited, it appears, has lost that battle and is expected to soon file for bankruptcy protection. According to Bloomberg, the chain will likely continue to exist in some incarnation following the bankruptcy.