The Limited appears to be readying for ‘final sales’

Retail News

Forbes

The Limited, a 240-store apparel chain, is expected to file for bankruptcy in coming weeks and may be forced to liquidate its holdings. But whether or not the company will shutter all of its stores and when is still unclear. Forbes contributor Barbara Thau reports that one sales associate in a California store said the location would close on December 28 and an online customer service representative in New Jersey also indicated that any sales would be considered “final” at the point.