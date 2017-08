Retail News

TechCrunch

Deliv is a crowdsourced, same-day delivery service that has so far partnered with about 4,000 retailers, offering a competitive option to Amazon’s Prime Now. The startup today announced it will expand its service area from 19 to 33 markets, ultimately covering 1,400 cities. Deliv claims the expansion should widen its market base to be commensurate with Prime Now’s.