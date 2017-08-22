Retail News

Teens move from Facebook to Instagram and Snapchat

eMarketer 08/22/2017

Facebook’s monthly user base of kids between 12 and 17 will fall 3.4 percent compared to last year, according to eMarketer. The social media site saw a decline of 1.2 percent among the same group last year when compared to 2015. Instagram is expected to see the number of 12 to 17-year-olds grow 8.8 percent this year. Snapchat is expected to grow to have more users in the age group than either Facebook or Instagram.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...