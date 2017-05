Retail News

Adweek

Carter Wilson asked Wendy’s via Twitter how many retweets he would need to get for the fast-food chain to supply him with free chicken nuggets for life. While the teenager fell short of the 18 million retweets Wendy’s said it would take — his more than 3.4 million to date is an all-time high on Twitter — the chain decided to reward him for his efforts with free nuggets for a year.