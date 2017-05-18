Target to tout low prices on everyday items

Retail News
Target to tout low prices on everyday itemsThe Washington Post 05/17/2017
Target CEO Brian Cornell doesn’t think that consumers know that the chain’s prices on groceries and other everyday items are really cheap. The retailer is making an investment in new marketing campaigns to improve its pricing image and drive traffic to its stores. Target’s share price jumped two percent yesterday as the chain’s first quarter results, while far from stellar, weren’t as bad as Wall Street expected.