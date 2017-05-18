Target to open small store in Denver’s downtown

Retail News

The Denver Post

Denver has been waiting about a decade for Target to open a store in the city’s downtown area. Now, the retailer plans to open a 28,000-square-foot store that will include fresh foods, grab-and-go items, health and beauty care, clothing and other categories. The store, which will open in the summer of 2018, will also include Target’s online Order Pickup service and a CVS pharmacy. The Denver location is part of Target management’s plan to operate 130 small-box stores by the end of 2019.