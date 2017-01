Retail News

USA Today

Art Class is Target’s new clothing brand designed for Generation Z. The new line, with items priced between $5.99 and $24.99, will initially include about 100 clothing and accessories tailored for kids between four and 12. Target is looking to build on the success it had with last year’s introduction of Cat & Jack, another kid’s line that is projected to do more than $1 billion in sales its first year.