Target latest retailer to announce pre-Black Friday deals

Retail News

CNBC

Target REDcard customers will get “early access” to Black Friday promotions on Wednesday, Nov. 22 when 100 deals go live on the chain’s website. The retailer claims the number of specials for the holidays is the most it has ever offered before Thanksgiving. Target joins a growing list of retailers, including Amazon.com, Kohl’s, Sears, Walmart and others, that are offering promotional deals ahead of the traditional start of the Christmas selling season.