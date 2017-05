Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target, which previously negotiated an exclusive retail deal with Harry’s, has signed a new pact with Casper, one of the top online sellers of mattresses, to sell the bed-in-a-box brand’s products online. Target, which will display Casper mattresses in 35 of its stores, will also sell the brand’s pillows, sheets and other products in about 1,200 of its 1,800 locations.