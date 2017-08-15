Target finds new grocery execs at General Mills and Walmart

Retail News

Fortune

Target has hired two senior executives as it continues to try and turn its grocery business around. Joining Target are Liz Nordlie from General Mills and Mark Kenny from Walmart. Ms. Nordlie has been named vice president of product design and development in food and beverage where she is expected to focus on Target’s private label brands. Mr. Kenney will be responsible for overseeing the chain’s meat, seafood, deli, bakery and prepared foods.