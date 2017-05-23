Target CEO Cornell goes to Washington to fight border adjustment tax

Retail News
Target CEO Cornell goes to Washington to fight border adjustment taxMinneapolis Star Tribune 05/23/2017
Target CEO Brian Cornell will testify today on Capitol Hill that a Republican-backed plan to tax imports will hurt retail businesses and the American consumer. Mr. Cornell has been lobbying against the GOP proposal for a border adjustment tax (BAT) having met 30 lawmakers since December. Target government relations staffers have held more than 200 meetings with legislators on the negative consequences that would result from passage of BAT legislation.