Supermarkets in Puerto Rico in dire need of fresh supplies

Still lacking electricity, most stores and restaurants in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico remain closed. Customers wait in long lines to enter those supermarkets that are open but are greeted by empty shelves where bottled water and perishable products used to be. Government officials say they are seeing some progress as the Coast Guard clears some ports to resume accepting ships, but they fear it will be a long time before consumers get the relief they need so desperately.