Suit claims Walmart’s security measures discriminate based on race

Retail News
Suit claims Walmart’s security measures discriminate based on raceThe New York Times 01/30/2018
Walmart’s decision to lock up beauty products designed for African-Americans behind a glass case is an act of racial discrimination, according to a woman who is suing the chain. Essie Grundy claims that she felt as though she was being discriminated against when she had to ask a store associate to unlock a case of beauty supplies including one time to purchase a comb that sold for 48 cents.