Suit alleges Dollar Tree and Family Dollar tried to kill Dollar Express

Retail News
Suit alleges Dollar Tree and Family Dollar tried to kill Dollar ExpressThe Charlotte Observer 06/02/2017
Dollar Express has filed a suit that alleges Dollar Tree and Family Dollar sabotaged its business. Sycamore Partners acquired 320 stores from Family Dollar as part of an agreement to settle antitrust concerns in its merger with Dollar Tree. The suit claims that Family Dollar opened stores nearby Dollar Express locations using that company’s confidential information. Sycamore Partners laid off workers and sold Dollar Express to Dollar General in March.