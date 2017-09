Retail News

CNBC

Deloitte expects holiday sales to improve 4.5 percent this year with retail industry sales topping $1 trillion between November and January. The consulting firm expects e-commerce sales to increase between 18 and 21 percent, a larger gain than the 14.3 percent increase posted in 2016. Deloitte’s figures do not factor in potential hits retailers may take from heavy hurricane activity in southern states.