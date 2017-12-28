Stores adjust return policies amid fear of fraudulent returns

Retail News
Stores adjust return policies amid fear of fraudulent returnsValley News Live 12/28/2017
It’s a tough fence to walk. The National Retail Federation has warned that retailers may be the victims of as much as $15 billion in fraud this year. Much of that criminal activity occurs when thieves attempt to return stolen items. And yet, in this environment when crime is on the rise, retail chains are aware that customers are easily turned off when they encounter extra conditions when returning items.