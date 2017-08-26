Starbucks will close its online store on October 1

Retail News

Business Insider

Starbucks has apparently decided it’s better to leave e-commerce up to the experts. The company’s merchandise is for sale online at clearance prices in preparation for closing down the store on October 1. The brand’s coffee and tea, glasses, mugs, coffee brewers and other merchandise will be continue to be available via Amazon.com and the online sites of its retail grocery partners. Said Starbucks spokesperson Maggie Jantzen, “Continued integration of these digital and mobile customer connections into our store experience is among the highest priorities for us, and to enhance that focus we’ve looked for ways to simplify our current efforts.”