Starbucks store trains teens and young adults for working life

A Starbucks in White Center, WA looks like other locations operated by the coffee giant, but it is very different in one respect. The store offers a separate area for people between the ages of 16 and 24 to be trained on customer service, resume writing and other areas that will make them employable. Starbucks is working with the YWCA and other civic organizations as it opens 15 stores across the country focused on youth employment.