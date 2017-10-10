Starbucks faces investor pressure over paid leave policies

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Seattle Times

Zevin Asset Management is questioning why Starbucks offers 18 weeks of paid leave for mothers in its corporate headquarters, but only six weeks for female employees in its stores. Fathers are also excluded from paid leave. Starbucks has defended its policy for store-level workers saying employees who work at least 20 hours a week are eligible. Starbucks’ plan also does not have a tenure requirement for eligibility.