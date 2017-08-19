Starbucks chairman concerned about the nation’s character

Retail News

The Associated Press/The Seattle Times

Howard Schultz, executive chairman of Starbucks, told the company’s workers at an employee forum in Seattle that the values “we hold as a country are literally hanging in the abyss” after last week’s rally by racists in Charlottesville, VA. Mr. Schultz said he would let the president’s actions and words speak for themselves when asked about President Trump’s controversial remarks, which suggested those protesting racist and neo-Nazis were equally at fault for the violence that left Heather Heyer dead and many others injured over the weekend.