Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Scheels, which operates 27 sporting goods stores in 12 states, is ready to begin construction on a 325,000-square-foot store that will open in 2020 next to a 560,000-square-foot Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony. The new Scheels will include a 65-foot Ferris wheel and a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium.