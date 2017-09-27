Sonic may have suffered major credit card data breach

Retail News
Sonic may have suffered major credit card data breachReuters 09/26/2017
Sonic, which claims to be the largest drive-in restaurant chain in the U.S., revealed yesterday that it had received notification from its credit card processor of unusual activity affecting a number of its payment systems. “The ongoing breach may have led to a fire sale on millions of stolen credit and debit card accounts that are now being peddled in shadowy underground cybercrime stores,” wrote KrebsOnSecurity in response to the news.