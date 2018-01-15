Some retailers – discounters, mostly – are actually opening new stores

Retail News
Some retailers – discounters, mostly – are actually opening new storesBusiness Insider 01/14/2018
U.S. consumers began to shift their shopping habits in favor of discount stores during the recession, and that trend apparently has legs. As mainline department stores and mall-based apparel stores continue to trim store counts, other retailers — mostly representing the discount segment — will open a total of more than 2,100 stores in 2018, according to a Business Insider analysis. The top three dollar store chains — Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar — have said they will collectively open over 1,500 stores this year.