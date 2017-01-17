Some believe Macy’s 100 store closures are just the beginning

Retail News

WCPO Cincinnati

Retail growth consultant Howard Davidowitz thinks Macy’s is only in the “second inning” in the process of achieving the right store vs. online balance necessary to stay viable. Mr. Davidowitz believes the retailer may need to close “hundreds” more stores. Macy’s Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet is not guaranteeing that the 100 stores the company announced it would close will be the end of it. “Things happen all the time in terms of real estate, malls and locations that I can’t predict,” she said in a November call with analysts.