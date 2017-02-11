Selling off real estate seen as a lifeline for ailing department stores

Retail News

Cushman & Wakefield’s director of retail research for the Americas, Garrick Brown, sees major real estate sell-offs, such as Hudson’s Bay Company’s $850 million deal with WeWork, as more than just desperation moves. Department stores need operating capital for major technology, infrastructure and customer experience upgrades. Quickly-acquired revenue from the sale of flagship stores could be a smart way to finance the near-term turnarounds they need.