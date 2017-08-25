See’s Candies still sees plenty of growth in physical retail

Retail News

Los Angeles Times

See’s Candies, with 250 store locations in 17 states (150 in California), isn’t ignoring the internet. The company, which has been under Berkshire Hathaway’s umbrella since 1972, has redesigned its website to allow ordering of most of its products. But the company continues to adhere to a steady physical store growth strategy. Says Chief Executive Brad Kinstler, “For the last eight or 10 years we’ve been opening anywhere from six to 10 new locations annually, primarily in the West, but we also branched out to some locations in Texas and the Midwest. We’ll continue to do that moving forward.”