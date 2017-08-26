‘Seasonal creep’ invades the beer aisle

Retail News

The Washington Post

Beer purists are aghast at the sight of microbrew varieties in stores this August featuring hints of “cinnamon, nutmeg and a touch of cardamom and clove.” While bars are still pouring light summer fare — mango hefeweizens, goses and blonde ales — supermarkets and liquor stores are increasingly adopting back-to-school-type promotion strategies in bringing pumpkin beers, amber harvest ales and Oktoberfests onto store shelves well before the leaves turn to gold.