Retail News

CNBC

Investors sent shares of Sears up 7.7 percent at one point in premarket trading today on a report of a narrower-than-expected loss and plans to shutter 28 Kmart stores this year, additional to the 180 Sears and Kmart stores it has already shuttered in 2017 and the 150 stores it plans to close by the end of the third quarter.