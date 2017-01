Retail News

Crain's Chicago Business

Only 10 percent of Craftsman products are currently sold outside of Sears Holdings, but that is about to change in a big way now that the struggling company has agreed to sell the brand to Stanley Black & Decker. The deal calls for Sears to be paid $250 million when the deal closes, another $250 million at the end of the third year and annual percentages of sales after that.