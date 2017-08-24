Sears expands Kenmore, DieHard licensing deals

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Sears Holdings has signed licensing deals that will place Kenmore and DieHard products in stores other than its own Kmart and Sears chains. Cleva North America, which makes Vacmaster and Armor All vacuums, will manufacture vacuums and related accessories under the Kenmore and Kenmore Elite brands. Dorcey International, a lighting products manufacturer, will expand its current deal with Sears Holdings to make DieHard brand batteries and flashlights, resulting in a greater variety of the branded products to be sold in the U.S., Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America.