Samsung Experience coming to Macy’s Herald Square flagship

Retail News
Samsung Experience coming to Macy’s Herald Square flagshipMacy's/Business Wire 10/30/2017
Macy’s and Samsung have announced the launch of a store-within-a-store concept that will feature the consumer electronics manufacturer’s products within the department store’s iconic flagship in New York City. The assortment will include selected products from Samsung’s portfolio including virtual reality products, tablets, smartphones, wearables, the Family Hub refrigerator, QLED television, home audio and smart home category items.