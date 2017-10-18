Safeway East names third president in three years

Retail News
Safeway East names third president in three yearsWashington Business Journal 10/17/2017
Jim Perkins, executive vice president of retail operations and special projects at Albertsons and the president of its Acme stores division, has been named president of Safeway’s Eastern division, which includes the grocer’s locations in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, DC. Mr. Perkins replaces Dan Valenzuela who took over the post from Steve Burnham in 2016. Mr. Burnham was named president of Safeway East in Oct. 2014.