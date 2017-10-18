Safeway East names third president in three years

Retail News

Washington Business Journal

Jim Perkins, executive vice president of retail operations and special projects at Albertsons and the president of its Acme stores division, has been named president of Safeway’s Eastern division, which includes the grocer’s locations in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, DC. Mr. Perkins replaces Dan Valenzuela who took over the post from Steve Burnham in 2016. Mr. Burnham was named president of Safeway East in Oct. 2014.