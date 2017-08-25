Ross Stores bucks the downward performance trend

Retail News

USA Today

Ross Stores came in with a healthy 15 percent jump in earnings per share their most recent quarter. Even in the better-than-average off-price segment, that’s impressive. Ross has managed to outpace its larger rival, TJX, for much of the year, posting a 4 percent comp-sales gain in the second quarter. The chain’s total revenue rose 8 percent year over year, as management continued to its aggressive drive to open new stores.